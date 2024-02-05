6 Senior Bowl risers and fallers on Carolina Panthers draft board in 2024
Which players helped or hurt their draft stock during the Senior Bowl, and how does this impact the Carolina Panthers?
Riser - Ladd McConkey
- Wide Receiver | Georgia Bulldogs
Undersized. Good hands. Elite separation. Doesn't this sound familiar?
Georgia's stud wide receiver Ladd McConkey had himself a week at the Senior Bowl. He continues to prove that you don't need elite size or speed to become a viable wide receiver.
I do think teams are a little bit turned off by the height and weight. McConkey is 5-foot-11 and about 185 pounds, but he is going to catch a ton of passes in the NFL.
A slot receiver, McConkey could be inserted into the Carolina Panthers offense as a security blanket, if you will. I think viewing him as more of a possession wideout who can rack up receptions would be a great role for him. But don't underestimate his separation ability.
Faller - Bo Nix
- Quarterback | Oregon Ducks
You might be wondering why I'd put a quarterback in the faller section considering the Panthers have a young one. But I do think Bo Nix not having the best week at the Senior Bowl could impact Carolina.
Nix doesn't seem to be a slam-dunk first-round pick. The Panthers have the first pick in the second round. What if he starts to fall and another team wants to nab him in the second round?
Could the Panthers be a trade candidate in that case? I think it could happen. Carolina could potentially move down later into the second round and acquire more draft capital, which wouldn't be the worst idea for their upcoming rebuild.
Nix was missing throws and just wasn't efficient. I think this could potentially impact the Panthers come April.