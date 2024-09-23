6 winners (and 1 loser) from Carolina Panthers' win at the Raiders in Week 3
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 4
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
Dave Canales wanted to be stubborn running the football during his first season as Carolina Panthers head coach. This didn't materialize over the first two weeks, but things took a notable step forward in Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders.
As expected, running back Chuba Hubbard led the charge. The former fourth-round selection wanted more involvement and got it. He ran with purpose and wore out the Raiders' defense in the second half. There was also a lot to like about his pass-catching prowess en route to arguably the best performance of his professional career so far.
Hubbard gained 121 rushing yards from 21 carries. He also brought in all five of his targets for 55 receiving yards and a touchdown. This is exactly the sort of contribution needed from the Oklahoma State product - something that kept the defense honest and allowed Andy Dalton extra time to go through his progressions.
This is the standard Hubbard needs to match throughout the campaign. If he can accomplish this feat - especially when rookie second-rounder Jonathon Brooks is ready to return - the Panthers would be wise to give the player a new contract to prevent him from leaving in free agency.
Winner No. 5
Andy Dalton - Carolina Panthers QB
Andy Dalton knew this was a difficult situation. He's been on the other end of a benching during his career, but that did not detract from the veteran quarterback's ambition to maximize this opportunity and prove he still has what it takes to be a starting-caliber presence under center at 36 years old.
The Panthers believed Dalton's assurance and experience could help. It didn't take long for the TCU product to make a statement, leading Carolina downfield for a touchdown on the opening drive - the first time they'd accomplished this feat in 20 games. But that was just the start.
Dalton was relentless in the first half, carving open the Las Vegas Raiders defense and turning red-zone opportunities into touchdowns. He protected the football, made smart choices, and got the football out on time into the hands of his playmakers. It's amazing what a team can achieve when the simple things are done well.
The former second-round selection finished with a 70.27 percent completion success for 319 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Dalton gained a phenomenal 86.9 QBR and 123.6 passer rating as a result of his efforts. He was having fun, and this positivity enveloped his teammates in the most positive way imaginable.