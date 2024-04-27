7 best prospects remaining for Carolina Panthers after 2024 NFL Draft Day 2
Time for the Carolina Panthers to find some rough diamonds.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Jordan Jefferson
- Defensive Line | LSU Tigers
The Carolina Panthers have yet to identify anyone who could come in and provide competition at the nose tackle position. Ejiro Evero seems confident that Shy Tuttle can improve consistency with Derrick Brown and A'Shawn Robinson alongside him, but there's just no telling for sure based on how uncomfortable the veteran looked for the most part in 2023.
If the Panthers want to find someone with the core strength to potentially clog up space in the middle, Jordan Jefferson might be the answer. Although listed as a nose tackle, his athleticism and NFL-ready frame make him a versatile piece that can line up almost anywhere on Evero's creative 3-4 defensive front. The LSU prospect has violent hands, displays outstanding lateral movement for a man his size, and can halt any play in its tracks before momentum is generated.
Although considered a prospect who'll hop between positions and provide versatility to an NFL rotation, the Panthers could stash him behind Tuttle and coach him up to be a legitimate nose tackle in the hope of finding a long-term solution to this ongoing complication.
Carolina Panthers could draft Cade Stover
- Tight End | Ohio State Buckeyes
Dan Morgan has not addressed the tight end position heading into Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. There's still time for that to change if the right opportunity presents itself. There's also a chance Dave Canales wants to give Tommy Tremble a legitimate chance to become the team's No. 1 option long-term after being utilized sparingly throughout his career to date.
Still, adding a contingency plan wouldn't hurt. If the Panthers want to find a possession guy who can help Bryce Young in his quest to keep the chains moving, Cade Stover looks like the sort of prospect that could catch Morgan's eye.
The Ohio State prospect's got two seasons of consistent production under his belt. Stover wouldn't be classed as truly exceptional at anything, but he does everything efficiently. Considering the player transferred from a linebacker in college, there could also be some untapped potential attached.
Stover is a work in progress thanks to his lack of speed and genuine athleticism. He needs to work on the blocking aspect to stand any chance of carving out a successful NFL career for himself. Aside from that, there's a lot to encourage - especially in the passing game.