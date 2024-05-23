7 Carolina Panthers who could be one and done with the team in 2024
By Dean Jones
Jordan Fuller - Carolina Panthers S
Releasing Vonn Bell was arguably one of the more surprising departures from the Carolina Panthers this offseason. The veteran safety didn't have the best fortune on the health front - missing four games as a result. However, his production when on the field was decent enough to potentially get a reprieve.
Dan Morgan and Ejiro Evero had other ideas. The defensive coordinator vouched for giving Jordan Fuller a shot instead, another player who spent time working with the respected coach on the Los Angeles Rams.
Fuller bounced back positively last season after going through injury issues in 2022. The former sixth-round pick attained 94 tackles and gave up a career-low 86.0 passer rating when targeted to further enhance his influence. He should form a productive backend partnership in Evero's defense alongside Xavier Woods, which will be a major asset considering the concerns surrounding other areas of the secondary.
If Fuller cannot build on the positive momentum accumulated last time around, the Panthers will likely turn their attention to alternatives when Morgan gets set to make some tough choices once again in 2025.
Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers WR
Getting quarterback Bryce Young more help in the passing game was an absolute necessity for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. They began this quest by pulling off a daring trade to acquire Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Considering the compensation attached to this agreement, Johnson joined for pennies on the dollar given how influential he can become within Dave Canales' scheme. His route-running and ability to separate should be a major asset. There's also plenty of motivation from the wide receiver's perspective looking at how his time with the Steelers concluded.
It seemed like Mike Tomlin couldn't wait to get rid of Johnson after he reportedly became a bad apple in the locker room last season. That's something to monitor in a different environment, but the early signs are promising from the veteran as business begins to pick up before the 2024 campaign.
This was a calculated risk by the Panthers. If Johnson grasps his second chance and thrives, they can offer him a new contract to keep him around in the coming years. If not, they can move on in 2025 once his deal expires.
The big point? It's cost the Panthers almost nothing to find out one way or another. That couldn't be said of the trade gambles made by previous regimes.