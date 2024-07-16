7 Carolina Panthers draft picks under threat at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Amare Barno - Carolina Panthers OLB
The Carolina Panthers don't have much depth across their edge rushing room heading into the campaign. Dan Morgan seems relatively comfortable with the options available - especially after signing Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum. This is not an opinion shared by most fans and analysts.
If one of Carolina's unheralded players can step up, the better their chances will be. Amare Barno might fancy his chances of extended involvement entering Year 3 of his professional career. However, there's just no telling for sure looking at how his career's unfolded up to now.
Barno emerged as a decent special teams contributor without progressing much on the defensive rotation within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base system. He failed to register a sack last season, so a huge effort is needed to firmly cement his status.
Carolina's lack of legitimate options might work in Barno's favor. That's no guarantee by any stretch of the imagination, so the edge-rushing dynamic is something every fan should be monitoring closely in the coming weeks before final cuts are due.
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Terrace Marshall Jr.'s margin for error is gone. The wide receiver promised much in 2023 after another starring effort throughout the summer. This came with no genuine involvement on the offensive rotation - something that saw frustrations boil over with a trade request that was granted by the organization.
No concrete interest emerged and Marshall was a healthy scratch more often than not over the second half of 2023. Many thought this would be the end of his time in Carolina. But it seems as if the new regime is giving the former LSU star one final opportunity to prove himself in a contract year.
The Panthers raised competition in the wide receiver room. Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and David Moore joined throughout a frantic offseason of recruitment. This raises the stakes for Marshall and other underperforming pass-catchers during camp.
Anything less than supreme consistency from Marshall comes with huge ramifications attached. All hope is not lost, but the challenge awaiting the 2021 second-round pick cannot be overstated.