7 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Preseason Week 2 vs. NY Jets
By Dean Jones
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
The Carolina Panthers saw enough throughout training camp to give Eddy Pineiro full responsibilities at the kicking spot. Things looked precarious for the veteran after skipping voluntary workouts. This allowed undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis a chance to impress and pile additional pressure on the incumbent starter heading into the summer.
Pineiro took on the challenge and saw off his competition, for now. However, his erratic performance at training camp this week highlights how precarious his situation remains until further notice.
The former Florida star is statistically one of the league's most accurate kickers. Pineiro's struggled to come through in clutch situations on occasion and his efforts from long range are often wayward. This means nothing but a strong showing over the next two weeks will do in pursuit of avoiding another contender for his spot coming into the fold.
There is no sentiment attached to the Panthers' thought process under the new regime. if Pineiro doesn't perform to the required standard, those in power won't hesitate to find someone who can.
Dicaprio Bootle - Carolina Panthers CB
Dane Jackson's hamstring injury is significant and will sideline the cornerback for around six weeks according to head coach Dave Canales. This is a blow considering the veteran free-agent signing was expected to fill the starting outside coverage spot opposite Jaycee Horn. Unless general manager Dan Morgan acquires another dependable option to fill the void, someone lower down the depth chart has to step up.
It's been encouraging to see the promise displayed by D'Shawn Jamison and rookie Chau Smith-Wade over recent practices. Both unheralded defensive backs have come to life, showcasing discipline and playmaking ability in coverage. This puts them in a strong position to make the roster and potentially gain starting reps until Jackson is ready to return.
What this means for Dicaprio Bootle's future is unclear. He's flashed moments of quality throughout camp, but the former undrafted free agent out of Nebraska might be falling behind the aforementioned duo all things considered.
Showing out against the Jets in Preseason Week 2 will go a long way to cementing his status on the 53-man roster. But make no mistake, Jamison and Smith-Wade will be looking to accomplish the same feat.