Did the Carolina Panthers end their kicking competition too soon?
By Dean Jones
One could forgive Eddy Pineiro for feeling a little smug on Day 14 of training camp practice. The veteran kicker saw off the challenge of undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis for the starting job after an intriguing battle throughout the summer. Those in power believe this is the right course of action, going with experience over the unknown quantity.
This is something Pineiro worked hard to attain after allowing Mevis a chance to shine. Skipping voluntary workouts wasn't a good look considering how head coach Dave Canales wanted everyone in the building. But he's managed to see off the rookie upstart and looks set to hit the team's starting kicker in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
This received a mixed reaction among the fanbase. Pineiro's statistics indicate he's one of the NFL's most accurate kickers of all time. However, that only tells half the story.
Pineiro's efforts from long range leave a lot to be desired. He also struggles to come through in the clutch. As for the vaunted statistics? The former Florida star made 86.2 percent of field goals last season and just 85.0% of his extra points.
Carolina Panthers should monitor Eddy Pineiro's production closely
Those fans concerned with Pineiro's erratic campaign in 2023 weren't exactly boosted by his showing during his first practice since returning to his undisputed No. 1 status. He went 2-for-4 on his field goal attempts according to those in attendance. Some would argue this is reverting to type and getting a little complacent with Mevis out of the picture.
No kicker is going to make them all, but Pineiro's leash remains short despite beating out the Missouri product. Kickers are among the most dispensable roster pieces when things aren't going well. General manager Dan Morgan also plans to be active on the waiver wire with the No. 1 priority until Week 4.
If that doesn't enhance Pineiro's urgency, nothing will.
Many thought the Panthers kicking competition would go all the way to final cuts. The primary decision-makers needed Mevis' roster spot to enhance their options elsewhere. But make no mistake, Pineiro cannot think the job is done just because there's nobody to take his place right now.
That can change in the blink of an eye if performances aren't up to the required standard. Pineiro will receive every rep over the next fortnight, but it's an ongoing evaluation. Anything less is organizational malpractice and asking for trouble.
There's plenty of incentive for Pineiro to seize the moment in 2024. This is the final year of his deal, so a strong campaign might be enough to get another commitment from the franchise. Easier said than done looking at his regression last season, but not impossible by any stretch of the imagination.
Good kickers are about to get released or waived all around the NFL. Morgan will be watching developments closely in the coming weeks before plans become final. Pineiro will be hoping the offense does enough to give him opportunities to shine. Again, that's easier said than done looking at their three-point outing in Preseason Week 1.
One could make a strong case for Carolina ending this position battle too soon. At the same time, Pineiro's status remains precarious unless his consistency takes a step forward.
After all, it's a fine-margin business.