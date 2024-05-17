7 Carolina Panthers players Dan Morgan was right to part ways with in 2024
By Dean Jones
Donte Jackson - Former Carolina Panthers CB
There were many more polarizing figures in recent years than Donte Jackson among Carolina Panthers fans. The veteran cornerback enjoyed much-improved fortunes in 2023 working under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero - especially against the run - but it wasn't enough to justify the salary coming the former second-round pick out of LSU's way in the final year of his deal.
The Panthers publically announced they were planning to release Jackson unless a trade could be figured out beforehand. Morgan pulled off a masterstroke by including him in the package that secured the services of wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jackson left for the Steelers, which is a chance to assist a decent defense capable of making strides in 2024. The Panthers got one of the league's best route-runners in return, which should help quarterback Bryce Young greatly as he looks for a bounce-back campaign.
This is a win-win for all parties. Jackson gets the chance to join a team with better chances to contend and the Panthers get an exceptional separator to fit within Dave Canales' expansive offensive scheme.
Laviska Shenault Jr. - Former Carolina Panthers WR
Another failed trade from the Carolina Panthers saw Laviska Shenault Jr. arrive from the Jacksonville Jaguars with high hopes of carving out a significant role for himself in a different scheme. His versatility and ability to generate yards after the catch came with some intrigue attached, but it never turned out to be anything more than fleeting moments of promise.
Shenault struggled to firmly establish himself and the coaching staff couldn't work out how to involve him heavily. The former second-round pick's route-running came in for severe criticism, which shouldn't have come as a great surprise considering how his career unfolded up to this point.
Dan Morgan didn't think twice about going in a different direction during his first offseason at the helm, leaving Shenault surplus to requirements. The wideout got another chance to showcase his abilities elsewhere, signing for the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal. There remains hope he can finally put everything together, but the Panthers were right to give others a chance to prove themselves.
Whether they can capitalize on their respective opportunities will be a deciding factor behind Bryce Young's ability to bounce back in 2024.