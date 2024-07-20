7 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Miles Sanders' first year with the Carolina Panthers wasn't up to the required standard. He'll be the first to admit that, but the veteran running back is firmly focused on righting some wrongs after getting a reprieve from general manager Dan Morgan this offseason.
Morgan could have released Sanders despite no financial benefits attached. He did it with Bradley Bozeman, Hayden Hurst, and Vonn Bell, so those in power must see something in the former second-round pick that could be of use within head coach Dave Canales' more creative schematic concepts.
This won't guarantee playing time. The Panthers have Chuba Hubbard as their No. 1 running back option for now. They also traded up to No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft for Jonathon Brooks, who looks like a genuine three-down backfield threat provided there are no lingering effects from the torn ACL he suffered at Texas in 2023.
Perhaps this second chance and raised uncertainty about his future can serve as extra motivation for Sanders. Nothing but a good run of luck on the injury front and taking advantage of every touch when they arrive over Carolina's training camp will do.
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
Almost everyone on the Panthers' offense failed to meet expectations last season. Frank Reich and his supposed all-star staff came into the franchise with high credentials and big ambitions. Bland schematic concepts, a series of play-calling switches with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, and a failure to get on the same page led to their demise.
There's more clarity, collaboration, and an aligned vision with Dave Canales leading the charge. It's having a positive effect so far, but it does nothing to detract from the high-stakes situation facing second-year wide receiver Jonathan Mingo in 2024.
Mingo deserves a pass for his rookie year. However, the former second-round selection out of Ole Miss needs to make significant alterations to his route-running crispness and on-field concentration to earn prominent involvement under the new regime.
There's some extra competition for Mingo this time around. Diontae Johnson arrived via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Panthers took Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. This makes life more difficult, so a rousing effort is needed from the athletic pass-catcher to increase enthusiasm for his chances.