7 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL
It was surprising to see the Carolina Panthers stand pat at the nose tackle position this offseason. Those in power opted to give Shy Tuttle another shot despite going through some struggles in 2023 following his free-agent move from the New Orleans Saints. This was a confidence boost for the veteran, but what comes next represents a career-defining scenario.
The Panthers added to Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defensive front with the eye-catching signing of A'Shawn Robinson. He doesn't offer much from a pass-rushing perspective, but his prowess against the run and ability to clog up space should form a productive end tandem with Pro Bowl stud Derrick Brown.
This should make life easier for Tuttle. He remains undersized for a prototypical nose tackle, but having two outstanding playmakers alongside him might be enough for improvements to arrive.
Tuttle needs to show what he's genuinely capable of over camp. These instances were fleeting during his first season with the Panthers. Evero cannot afford his defensive line anchor to become a weak link after losing so many established stars during the offseason.
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Everything is in position for Bryce Young to succeed in 2024. The Panthers spared no expense to surround the quarterback with a more productive supporting cast throughout their first offseason with Dan Morgan as general manager. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft also has Dave Canales leading his crucial development entering Year 2.
Canales knows how to galvanize quarterbacks. His work alongside veterans such as Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, and Baker Mayfield is a big reason he got the head coaching gig in Carolina. If he can have a similar impact on Young, it won't be long before the Panthers are a competitive football team again.
The early signs are promising. Young is benefitting enormously from Canales' progressive teaching methods. However, we'll get a better indication of the signal-caller's growth when things get more intense at camp.
Young needs a strong camp more than most. He's heard all the criticism following a rough rookie campaign in troubling circumstances. If he accomplishes this feat and other position groups meet their respective targets, the Panthers might be in line for significant improvements in 2024.