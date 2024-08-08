7 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Preseason Week 1
By Dean Jones
Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR
Things are heating up in the Carolina Panthers wide receiver room. The influx of new additions coupled with the progress of those who underachieved last season is leading to much-improved production. This is exactly what those in power had in mind to make things easier for quarterback Bryce Young moving forward.
Although he's made a few notable catches over training camp, Jalen Coker seems far down the pecking order right now. The arrival of Deven Thompkins - who knows Dave Canales well and can also become an asset in the return game - only raises the stakes further for the undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross.
The Panthers would be foolish not to give Coker plenty of targets during the preseason. This is the time when they can get a comprehensive evaluation of the wideout's capabilities in a professional setting. How the player performs will go a long way to determining whether he'll be on the team or forced to seek alternative employment.
Coker looks like a prime candidate for the practice squad if he doesn't quite make the grade. If the Panthers go down this avenue, there's a chance the smooth route-runner gets scooped off the waiver wire with a strong preseason.
Claudin Cherelus - Carolina Panthers LB
There are always pleasant surprises that emerge from training camps across the country. Claudin Cherelus is one of them for the Carolina Panthers.
The linebacker is flourishing under Ejiro Evero's guidance according to those in attendance. Winning a spot in a crowded linebacker room is a tough challenge. However, Cherelus is forcing the issue and looking to make up for some lost time after going to injured reserve during his first season with the franchise in 2023.
Just being around the setup and knowing Evero's demands last season is serving him well this summer. The former Alcorn State star is making the coaching staff sit up and take notice. Cherelus must enhance these credentials with a starring performance at the New England Patriots to kick off the preseason.
Cherelus' prowess on special teams is something else working in his favor. The starting linebacker spots look cemented with Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell. Trevin Wallace will be the primary backup, but everything is up for grabs aside from that. The undrafted free agent built up his reputation at camp. Doing the same in warmup games is essential.