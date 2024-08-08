7 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Preseason Week 1
By Dean Jones
Jack Plummer - Carolina Panthers QB
Starting quarterback Bryce Young won't play in the Carolina Panthers' first preseason game. Dave Canales always hinted that might be a possibility, although the head coach didn't rule out the prospect of getting him live game-day reps under center at some stage before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
With veteran backup Andy Dalton on the shelf right now, Jack Plummer will take center stage at Gillette Stadium. This is a daunting proposition for the undrafted free agent, but it's one he must emerge from with some credit to bolster his chances of sticking around beyond final cuts.
Plummer was well-traveled at the collegiate level, suiting up for three programs and performing relatively well. It wasn't enough to hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft, so there should be a big chip on his shoulder heading into his next-level debut.
Canales recently praised Plummer for his grasp of the offense and overall work ethic. He'll need these traits and more to shine through during what's anticipated to be extended involvement for the signal-caller in Preseason Week 1.
Dicaprio Bootle - Carolina Panthers CB
Dicaprio Bootle is performing better than most cornerbacks looking for places on the 53-man roster at training camp. He caught the eye on occasion last season when injuries resulted in raised responsibilities. It's not perfect, but the player is holding his own against Carolina's much-improved wide receiver unit.
Bootle is confident, improving technically, and tracks the football well downfield. He's got the physical profile Ejiro Evero looks for in his defensive backs. There's also a lot to like about his tackling prowess, which can be an asset on running plays.
This is all positive from Bootle's point of view. Complacency cannot become an issue during the preseason. He needs to keep the same mentality and focus when going up against pass-catchers who'll be doing him no favors whatsoever.
The Nebraska product and Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs put himself in a strong position over the first three weeks of camp. If Bootle shines during preseason involvement and avoids any significant issues, he'll be a lock to go through onto the 53.