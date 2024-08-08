7 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Preseason Week 1
By Dean Jones
Jordan Matthews - Carolina Panthers TE
The Carolina Panthers are pretty banged up at the tight end position heading into the 2024 season. Tommy Tremble's missed most of training camp but should return soon. Ian Thomas will be out for longer with a calf issue, which isn't ideal considering the impressive increase in performance levels displayed by the veteran under Dave Canales.
Jordan Mathews is getting a more prolonged look with two established players out of the lineup. He opted to switch positions after starring as a wide receiver with the Philadelphia Eagles. He's impressed coaches with his work ethic and ability to maximize opportunities when they arrive. Doing the same over Carolina's preseason schedule is the next challenge.
Matthews has experience and proven production to call upon. He's also playing with a level of urgency that petered out of his game in recent seasons. Given how Canales wants to involve tight ends heavily within his schematic concepts, the former second-round selection can force his way into the team's regular season plans if the same trend continues.
The Panthers would be wise to place a heavy burden on rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders in the coming weeks to see how he copes. Matthews will also get his fair share of targets. Making the most of them is vital.
T.J. Smith - Carolina Panthers DL
T.J. Smith has emerged from nowhere into consideration after impressing over Carolina's training camp according to those in attendance. The formidable defensive lineman spent the first three seasons of his professional career bouncing between the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad and active roster. He wants to maximize this opportunity in a different environment and it shows.
Breaking the starting 3-4 defensive front trio of Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, and A'Shawn Robinson is out of the question. Smith's sights should be firmly set on beating out the likes of Nick Thurman, LaBryan Ray, and sixth-round pick Jaden Crumedy for backup duties. He's off to a promising start, but showing out during the preseason is critical.
Smith needs to capitalize on reps when they arrive. He needs to keep the same mindset displayed in practice during a more typical game-day setting. Anything less is going to be a body blow for his hopes of going through onto the 53-man roster.
The former undrafted free agent out of Arkansas has some newfound momentum. Whether Smith can build on it in the Panthers' preseason opener is another matter.