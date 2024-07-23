7 Carolina Panthers players who must generate early buzz at 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR
It seemed like Xavier Legette was a high-priority target for the Carolina Panthers from relatively early in the pre-draft assessment stage. The wide receiver's breakout campaign at South Carolina in 2023 coupled with his exceptional athletic attributes and fun-loving persona was hard not to love. Dan Morgan reacted accordingly to secure their conviction guy at No. 32 overall.
Legette is a physically imposing wideout with the speed to match. He can be a vertical threat the Panthers lacked last season. Dave Canales can also use him in motion. Get the football into his hands quickly and good things happen.
The first-rounder missed some of Carolina's early workouts with a hamstring tweak, but it was precautionary rather than something more concerning. Legette is ready to rock at camp and it'll be fascinating to see how the player fares within a more pressurized setting.
There's nothing to suggest Legette cannot thrive. If he gets off to a strong start, excitement regarding his hopes of taking the league by storm in 2024 will go through the roof. That's a lofty bar for which to aim, but the wideout's already declared his willingness to shoot for the stars.
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young got the biggest confidence boost imaginable this offseason. The Carolina Panthers were unwavering in their faith despite the quarterback going through problems aplenty during his rookie year. They prioritized everything around the signal-caller, who was hung out to dry by a regime that couldn't get on the same page regarding his development last time.
Things look much more promising for Young heading into Carolina's camp this summer. The offensive line got two nasty guards when Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis signed in free agency. Their pass-catching options received an upgrade and the running back room got a notable addition in the form of second-round selection Jonathon Brooks.
Perhaps more importantly, head coach Dave Canales' proven credentials and enhanced teaching methods stand to benefit Young greatly. The pair hit it off over early workouts, but making a strong statement over camp is only going to raise confidence in the Heisman Trophy winner's chances of a bounce-back campaign.
Young was taken No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for a reason. He's got the talent. He's got the mentality to come through in clutch situations. But not even the elite can do it alone.
Hopefully, this improved supporting cast can help Young generate some early buzz at camp.