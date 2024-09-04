7 Carolina Panthers players who can outperform their pay grade in 2024
By Dean Jones
It is not hard to envisage improvements being made by the Carolina Panthers in 2024. This football operation was a complete joke last season, devoid of inspiration or legitimate ideas for growth en route to a two-win campaign. While things won't be easy, new head coach Dave Canales has the ambition and progressing thinking that can get this organization trending in a positive direction.
Mounting an immediate postseason challenge in Year 1 of his tenure is unrealistic. Not even the brightest optimist among the fanbase will be expecting that. What most of Carolina's long-suffering support wants is for their team to be more competitive, fundamentally sound in all phases, and pick up a few more victories along the way.
That seems doable, but everyone must contribute. From the high earners to those lower down the depth chart, the Panthers have no room for passengers on their road to redemption.
With this in mind, here are seven Panthers players who can vastly outperform their pay grade in 2024.
All financial figures courtesy of Over the Cap.
Carolina Panthers players who can outperform their pay grade in 2024
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
- 2024 salary-cap hit: $2.01 million
Jonathan Mingo is getting the benefit of the doubt for an underwhelming rookie campaign. The Carolina Panthers brought in several wide receivers to assist quarterback Bryce Young in the passing game after Adam Thielen became his only dependable option in 2024. However, there's an opportunity awaiting the former second-round pick if he imposes himself immediately.
Mingo was one of the summer's stars in Carolina. He was nothing short of sensational over training camp, taking on improved coaching effectively and looking like a much sharper route-runner for good measure. This was a big step in the right direction, but fans are more concerned about what the wideout can accomplish in a competitive setting.
The jury is still out on Mingo. At the same time, there is a cautious sense of optimism attached to his potential involvement this season. If everything clicks for the Ole Miss product, the $2 million salary-cap commitment in the second year of his rookie deal will look like chump change.