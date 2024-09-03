Carolina Panthers final game-by-game predictions for the 2024 season
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales is about to embark on his first season as an NFL head coach with the Carolina Panthers. It promises to be a daunting test of his credentials with just one year of play-calling experience.
One couldn't accuse the progressive figure of shirking a challenge. He took on what many believe is a poisoned chalice thanks to the erratic, impulsive ownership of David Tepper. Instead of waiting another year when a better opportunity could have emerged, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator saw this as a project worth being part of.
Canales had a big job on his hands this offseason. There was an aligned vision at long last with general manager Dan Morgan. They turned over a large part of the roster and made everyone earn their spots. It was tough going for most, but the renewed positivity in the building was notable right from the outset.
For all the positivity and purpose emanating from the Panthers, it will count for nothing if they cannot make a better go of things during the regular season. The bar couldn't be much lower for improvements after Carolina's two-win campaign in 2023. That said, Canales harbors bigger ambitions as he looks for his team to become one of the league's surprise packages this time around.
With this in mind, we took a look at how things might unfold in our final Panthers game-by-game predictions in 2024.
Carolina Panthers final game-by-game predictions for the 2024 season
Carolina Panthers at Saints - Week 1
The Carolina Panthers begin their regular-season engagements by facing a familiar foe. Dave Canales takes his squad to the New Orleans Saints for a difficult road fixture. This is also a typically hostile environment for visiting teams in the Caesars Superdome.
Carolina is an unknown quantity with many new faces to mesh. Things came together gradually throughout the offseason, but expect to see some timing issues emerge when the pace quickens and the margins get slimmer in a competitive setting.
The Saints once again juggled their salary cap to remain competitive in 2024. They have talent on both sides of the football. However, their fate lies almost solely in the hands of veteran quarterback Derek Carr heading into a crossroads campaign for the signal-caller.
Prediction: Loss (0-1)
It's hard to predict how the Panthers are going to perform in their opening contest. Continuity is something working in New Orleans' favor. At the same time, don't be surprised if Carolina keeps this closer than many expect if the defense finds ways to make Carr uncomfortable.
Carolina Panthers vs. Chargers - Week 2
A first home game of the campaign sees the Panthers lock horns with the Los Angeles Chargers. The AFC West outfit have big plans for progression under accomplished head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was reportedly interested in the Carolina vacancy but wasn't considered by team owner David Tepper.
Harbaugh's teams are tough to beat. They are physical and will make you earn every yard. This is going to be a stiff challenge for the Panthers. Nothing but maximum effort will do versus the Chargers, who'll be well-prepared and ready for anything coming their way.
Prediction: Loss (0-2)
Again, this might be closer than many expect. But with franchise quarterback Justin Herbert under center and an elite offensive line further bolstered by the arrivals of ex-Panthers center Bradley Bozeman and first-round pick Joe Alt, the hosts might be undone in the trenches at Bank of America Stadium.