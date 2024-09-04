7 Carolina Panthers players who can outperform their pay grade in 2024
By Dean Jones
Josey Jewell - Carolina Panthers LB
- 2024 salary-cap hit: $3.48 million
The Carolina Panthers made what they thought to be a decent offer in pursuit of keeping Frankie Luvu around. He had other ideas, signing for the Washington Commanders to see if he could enter the elite category within Dan Quinn's expansive defensive scheme.
Losing Luvu was a body blow. He was the heart and soul of Carolina's defense and will be sorely missed. But the Panthers couldn't wallow in self-pity with so much at stake during the first season under new head coach Dave Canales.
Once again, Ejiro Evero turned to someone he trusted. Josey Jewell is the man tasked with filling the gaping void left by Luvu. He's got plenty of experience and played some of his best football under the defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos. Hopes are high that this trend can continue in a different environment.
Jewell's left a good impression throughout the summer. His partnership with long-serving team leader Shaq Thompson will be integral to Carolina's chances at the defensive second level. If the veteran gives a good account of himself, the decision to bring him into the fold will be worth its weight in gold.
Troy Hill - Carolina Panthers CB
- 2024 salary-cap hit : $1.15 million
Losing veteran cornerback Dane Jackson for the opening exchanges of the campaign only increased the concerns surrounding Carolina's cornerback unit in 2024. Dan Morgan acted swiftly to rectify this issue, trading for Mike Jackson and blitzing the waiver wire for other options with the scope to bolster their rotation and assist on special teams.
That's alleviated some doubts, but their fortunes could go either way. Fans can relax safe in the knowledge their interior coverage should be fine if experienced figure Troy Hill doesn't fall off the proverbial performance cliff.
Hill impressed after reuniting with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero last season and got another one-year deal as a result of his efforts. He's firmly in the twilight of his career, but the slot presence's consistency throughout the summer suggests there is some good football left before walking away from the game entirely.
In an ideal world, rookie Chau Smith-Wade will develop effectively enough to replace Hill either during or after the 2024 campaign. Considering the former undrafted free agent out of Oregon is counting just over $1.1 million against the salary cap, it's a small price considering his expected influence.