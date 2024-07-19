7 Carolina Panthers rookies who can help themselves most at 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Rookies and coaches report for training camp today (Friday). Veterans will join them early next week, which signals the start of what will hopefully be a profitable business end to the Carolina Panthers' preparations for the 2024 season.
Having an extra few days to refresh schematic concepts and re-familiarize themselves with one another will help enormously. The Panthers' fortunes are still hanging precariously despite wholesale changes throughout the spring. For Dan Morgan's grand plans to progress quicker than expected, his first rookie class as Carolina's general manager must provide hope for the future.
The early signs are promising. Dave Canales reignited the energy within the building and a few first-year pros have already shown promise. Training camp is a different animal entirely, but opportunities are plentiful for those who prove their worth under the new regime.
With this in mind, here are seven Panthers rookies who can help themselves most during this year's camp, which is being held in Charlotte for the first time in franchise history.
Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers TE
The Carolina Panthers feel like they have a steal on their hands in Ja'Tavion Sanders. He surprisingly fell out of the first three rounds, enabling those in power to end his dramatic slide at No. 101 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. This provided the former Texas star with some added motivation to prove people wrong.
Dave Canales plans to utilize tight ends heavily within his new scheme. Sanders promises to play a role thanks to his crisp route-running, assured hands, and ability to generate yards after the catch. The Panthers need to pick and choose their spots with the rookie, but a strong showing over camp will provide some extra confidence he can hit the ground running.
Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas caught the eye over early workouts. If Sanders steps up during drills and when targets come his way in the preseason, the Panthers might have a productive tight-end room in 2024. Not since the days of Greg Olsen have fans been able to boast that.