7 Carolina Panthers veterans on the roster bubble entering 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers were aggressive in pursuit of finding better weapons for quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. Diontae Johnson came in via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers for pennies on the dollar. Those in power also struck with conviction to take Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to further raise enthusiasm.
Adam Thielen is still around and should provide Young with a security blanket over short-to-intermediate routes. All hope is not lost with Jonathan Mingo despite a rough rookie campaign. David Moore's arrival increases competition - especially considering he's a close associate of Dave Canales from two previous stops.
This places the microscope firmly on Terrace Marshalll Jr. The former second-round selection's flattered to deceive more often than not throughout his professional career. He always turns on the style over the preparation period, it's putting things together in a competitive setting that's been a challenge.
The Panthers are giving Marshall one final opportunity to prove his worth. If the LSU product cannot raise performance levels accordingly, trading or releasing the wideout becomes a realistic possibility. This would add his name to the long list of draft busts in recent franchise history.
Amare Barno - Carolina Panthers OLB
Opportunity knocks for those in the edge rushing room heading into camp. The Panthers aren't blessed with the greatest options. If someone comes to the fore throughout drills and scrimmages, there's a good chance they'll feature heavily within defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base scheme.
Amare Barno will be playing catch-up after the Panthers placed him on the active/physically unable to perform list. The former sixth-round selection can be activated once medically cleared, but time is of the essence for someone with his roster status hanging in the balance.
Barno's evolved into a decent special teams contributor without impacting the defensive rotation much. This might be enough to make the 53-man roster once again, but there's just no telling for sure. That's why proving his worth throughout camp is vital.
The likes of K'Lavon Chaisson, D.J. Johnson, Eku Leota, and Tae Davis will also be fighting hard for places. Dan Morgan might also seek additional reinforcements at some stage. This is another potential obstacle Barno must overcome to get another shot in Year 3 of his professional career.