7 Carolina Panthers whose stock is soaring entering Preseason Week 2
By Dean Jones
The dominos are slowly falling into place for the Carolina Panthers as preparations for the 2024 campaign gather pace. Not many are anticipating head coach Dave Canales to achieve drastic improvements during his first season at the helm. That said, there's a level of impatience among the fanbase after years of constant misery under David Tepper's ownership.
Canales and Dan Morgan should have a decent indication of what their roster will look like. There's a good chance several inclusions aren't on the squad currently given Carolina has No. 1 priority on the waiver wire. That raises the stakes for those currently around to prove worthy of their respective spots.
This time of year is all about building momentum, especially with so many Panthers places seemingly undecided from the outside looking in. Some are thriving with the spotlight glaring and standards increasing.
With this in mind, here are seven Panthers players whose stock is soaring entering Preseason Week 2.
Carolina Panthers players with soaring stock entering Preseason Week 2
Ricky Lee - Carolina Panthers OT
There are some concerns surrounding the Carolina Panthers' offensive line depth. This was a problem last season and quarterback Bryce Young suffered accordingly. They cannot continue this trend if the signal-caller wants to bounce back in 2024.
Some key backups are missing right now. Cade Mays and Badara Traore both sustained complications at the New England Patriots in Preseason Week 1. Dave Canales also revealed that free-agent signing Yosh Nijman is some way off from returning.
This provides a window of opportunity for Ricky Lee. He's not the most accomplished performer by any stretch, but the Panthers have nobody else aside from Brady Christensen capable of manning the edge with any effectiveness.
That could change depending on which players become available on the waiver wire. But Lee can cement his roster spot by stepping up and making the most of extended involvement during the preseason.