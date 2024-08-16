7 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 15
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. shines
There was no Diontae Johnson, who is deadline with a mild hamstring issue and wasn't risked. This was a blow to those watching on. It also provided an opportunity for those lower down the wide receiver depth chart to make their presence felt versus a vaunted New York Jets secondary.
A few stood out. None more so than Terrace Marshall Jr., who was a man on a mission for the entire practice to further raise encouragement in his hopes of finally putting everything together under head coach Dave Canales' expert guidance.
Canales wasn't thrilled with Marshall's taunting after catching a touchdown pass over cornerback D.J. Reed that led to a skirmish. Aside from that, it was another immensely impressive day at the office for the former second-round pick out of LSU.
Of course, shining during camp has never been Marshall's problem. Putting it together in a competitive setting remains his biggest stumbling block. That said, this was as competitive as it's going to get before Week 1. Performing like this versus some elite-level cornerbacks should cement his place on the 53-man roster.
Carolina Panthers injury problems
It's never smooth sailing where injuries are concerned for the Panthers. Several frustrating issues are beginning to emerge with just a few weeks remaining until their Week 1 showdown at the New Orleans Saints. Something that could potentially jeopardize the team's hopes of hitting the ground running this season.
Xavier Woods and Dane Jackson are two new long-term absentees from the secondary according to Canales. Both veterans were expected to fill prominent starting roles in 2024. Not having them around is nothing short of a body blow.
Chuba Hubbard went down with a knee complication and is awaiting further tests. Marquee free-agent signing Robert Hunt avoided a serious scare when he was carted off holding his shoulder. Thankfully, everything checked out and the interior force was able to return.
Fellow offensive lineman Chandler Zavala wasn't so lucky. The former fourth-round selection's torrid luck to begin his career continued with a hamstring problem that will sideline him for a considerable period.
Whether this impacts Canales' decision regarding who plays in their second preseason game is anyone's guess. But it's a sign of how precarious things are within the Panthers heading into such an important campaign.