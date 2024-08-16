7 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 15
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers running back stakes claim
Much has been made about the running back dynamic following the decision to take Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The rookie is still working his way to full fitness following a torn ACL and hasn't been seen throughout camp. Although slight, it's provided a window of opportunity for an unheralded player to enter consideration.
Mike Boone is a physical runner who carries the football with almost reckless aggression. The former undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati has maximized every touch over drills and scrimmages over the last few weeks. Something that continued against the New York Jets to finish on the biggest high imaginable.
Boone broke off some big gains and was outstanding throughout according to those in attendance. He'll get the chance to fortify his roster claims over the team's next two preseason games, especially if the Carolina Panthers err on the side of caution with Hubbard's knee issue before the regular season.
It seems like Boone is still a long shot to make the 53. However, his prospects look a lot more promising now than they appeared at the start of training camp.
D'Shawn Jamison's emergence continues
With Dane Jackson missing from the lineup and set to be sidelined for six weeks according to head coach Dave Canales, it won't take long for Carolina's lack of genuine cornerback depth to become exposed if someone doesn't step up. Looking at how things have unfolded over the final few sessions of training camp, D'Shawn Jamison could be the guy.
Jamison's been more impactful than ever over the last week. The former undrafted free agent out of Texas put this newfound momentum to good use against the New York Jets, coming down with an interception from quarterback Aaron Rodgers - the highlight of another profitable morning's work.
The Panthers even gave Jamison a chance to go up against wide receiver Garrett Wilson, which was a huge vote of confidence. It was tough, but the defensive back held his own versus one of the league's best young wideouts.
It's getting to the stage where Jamison not being included on the initial 53-man roster would be a major shock. That's a testament to the player's work ethic, ongoing commitment to improving and seizing every moment. Long may it continue.