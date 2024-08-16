7 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 15
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young cooks
It's not been easy for Bryce Young of late. The Carolina Panthers defense has had their way with the signal-caller as they became increasingly familiar with the offensive scheme over the final week of training camp. A big response was needed from the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft during his first taste of legitimate opposition since his disastrous rookie campaign.
This was a challenge Young took on with extra determination. He was nothing short of outstanding throughout the session according to those in attendance, taking full control of the offense and keeping the tempo high. There was also a lot to like about the player's accuracy at all three levels of the field despite missing No. 1 target Diontae Johnson.
There was no Quinnen Williams for the New York Jets, but that does not detract from what an outstanding practice it became for Young. The former Alabama star had a different swagger about him that his teammates responded to. This performance should also alleviate the concerns of fans who are skeptical about whether the Heisman Trophy winner can bounce back.
Young has the talent - practices like this are proof positive of that. If he can take this positivity and harness it into more consistent distribution when it counts, the Panthers will benefit greatly.
Morale-boosting day for the Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown stated that he wants everyone to prove this is not the same sorry Panthers that embarrassed themselves last season. Judging by the level of commitment and high-performance levels from start to finish during the joint practice, this message is being received loud and clear.
This was a morale-boosting day for everyone associated with the Panthers. They proved they can hang with a team expected to go to the postseason in 2024. It's not a typical game-day setting, but it's arguably the next best thing.
Dave Canales was visibly pleased when speaking to the media after practice. He said the film would tell him more, but the early eye test was extremely encouraging. This was the most positive sign from his head coaching tenure so far. Building on it is paramount in the weeks leading up to their regular-season opener.
Nobody is expecting much from the Panthers this season. They're languishing at rock bottom and being perceived as the NFL's laughingstock. However, it won't take much longer for that to change if this production and collective pursuit of one common goal continues.