7 free-agent defensive linemen the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need help along their 3-4 defensive front.
Carolina Panthers could sign Quinton Jefferson
Quinton Jefferson is another veteran defensive lineman who has bounced around to five different teams in as many seasons. He will be entering his ninth campaign and will be 31 years old once the season kicks off.
Coming off of his most productive season as a pro in 2023 with the New York Jets, Jefferson tallied six sacks with 34 total tackles, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Jefferson has been getting consistent pressure on the opposing team's quarterbacks since 2018. That is something the Carolina Panthers sorely lacked from their 3-4 defensive front last time around despite a record-breaking tackle year from Derrick Brown.
Jefferson has been quite durable in his career. It’s promising that he put together such an encouraging campaign as part of Robert Saleh's defense. This puts the player in a strong position. He looks poised to bolster up another team's defensive line in free agency.
He isn’t necessarily a run-stopping defensive lineman as he excels against the pass. This is almost the polar opposite of what defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has at his disposal currently. That has to change for this unit to take another leap forward in 2024.
The Panthers defense needs more sacks in 2024. The addition of Jefferson should help that number climb.