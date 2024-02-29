7 free-agent defensive linemen the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need help along their 3-4 defensive front.
Carolina Panthers could re-sign DeShawn Williams
DeShawn Williams was signed by the Carolina Panthers in 2023 after being coached by then-Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero during the previous season. The defensive lineman must have made quite an impression on his coach, who banged the table hard for those in power to make the veteran an offer in free agency.
In 2023, Williams played in 16 games with 33 total tackles, one pass deflection, and one sack. He is 31 years old, but only entering his sixth season in the NFL after an eventful journey to this point.
After being born in South Carolina and attending Clemson University, Williams may want to continue being a part of the Panthers moving forward. However, the inconsistent production might mean his stay with the franchise will be brief depending on what moves become official in the coming weeks.
Williams signed a team-friendly one-year, $1.75 million deal with Carolina in 2023. His contract most likely wouldn’t exceed that number after a poor year overall. In this scenario, he would be a nice depth piece with some experience in the Evero defense moving forward.
While the Panthers have other glaring priorities, adding to the defensive front should be among them. After all, football games are won and lost in the trenches before anything else.