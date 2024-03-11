7 free-agent linebackers the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
Could the Carolina Panthers bolster the middle of their defense in 2024?
Which inside linebackers could the Carolina Panthers potentially target to bolster their defensive ranks during free agency in 2024?
Frankie Luvu is a free agent, and Shaq Thompson is just a guy at this point in his career. The Carolina Panthers' most urgent needs are clearly on offense, but they most definitely should not neglect the defense.
Ejiro Evero is returning for his second year as the team's defensive coordinator. The front office, led by new general manager Dan Morgan, should not just assume that his elite scheme will transcend the talent. The Panthers should strive to field the most talented defense they possibly can while trying desperately to fix the offense.
Both Brian Burns and Derrick Brown should be extended, and perhaps the team should look to keep their best inside linebacker, Frankie Luvu. However, there are some viable inside linebackers set to hit the free-agent market in 2024 that the Panthers could target.
Carolina Panthers could sign Josey Jewell
Someone who has once played for Ejiro Evero is Josey Jewell, who has spent his entire career with the Denver Broncos and has hit the end of a two-year extension he signed with the team. With the franchise likely wanting to get younger everywhere, he could easily hit the open market. It makes sense for him to eventually land with the Carolina Panthers.
In 2022, the one year Jewell played for Evero, he racked up four passes defended, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks, 128 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits in just 13 games. The veteran is more of an old-school linebacker, who relies way more on his instincts than athletic ability.
He'll be cheaper than retaining Frankie Luvu and could be a better bang for the Panthers' buck.