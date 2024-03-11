7 free-agent linebackers the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
Could the Carolina Panthers bolster the middle of their defense in 2024?
Carolina Panthers could sign Bobby Wagner
Both Dave Canales and Bobby Wagner have spent time together on the Seattle Seahawks, so there's a small connection there. He is not expected to return to the NFC West, and while the All-Pro could latch onto a Super Bowl contender, a potential stop with a rebuilding team could make some sense.
Wagner is one of the best inside linebackers to ever suit up in the NFL. His veteran presence and leadership could be felt all across the locker room.
The All-Decade star has had triple-digit tackles in every season of his career. While he's not the athlete he once was, the Carolina Panthers could do much worse than Wagner, who doesn't appear ready for retirement anytime soon.
Carolina Panthers could sign Devin Bush
The No. 10 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Devin Bush has truly been a draft bust. But as a spot-starter or depth piece, the Panthers could explore this option.
Bush has had just one year with triple-digit tackles, and that was during his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Spending the 2023 season with the Seattle Seahawks, he started just three games, accumulating 37 tackles. If the Panthers lose Frankie Luvu and are not able to sign another big-name linebacker, they could pivot to some depth-caliber players to at least raise the floor.
There could be a possible scenario where Carolina simply does not want to spend a ton of money on an inside linebacker with urgent needs at wide receiver and the offensive line. Dan Morgan may want to go bargain shopping for this specific position group. You never know.