7 free-agent offensive tackles the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need some help along their offensive line for 2024 and beyond.
Carolina Panthers could sign Isaiah Wynn
A first-round pick of the New England Patriots back in 2018, Isaiah Wynn has struggled with injuries but did show a ton of promise as a left tackle early in his career. During his first three years in the NFL, he played just 18 games but did start 15 back in 2021.
He was most recently on the Miami Dolphins this past season, playing in seven games and logging 392 offensive snaps.
Wynn is just 6-foot-2, so his length is far from ideal, but he's just 28 years old and could have some good football if put in the right situation. His Pro Football Focus grade back in 2020 was a stellar 82.6, and they credited him with just two penalties and three sacks allowed.
Carolina Panthers could sign Tyron Smith
Perhaps the biggest name among any offensive lineman in free agency, Tyron Smith could easily sign back with the Dallas Cowboys. After all, he's played his entire future Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the team since being drafted back in 2011.
Smith will have a bust in Canton one day. I am also sure he'd prefer to sign with a team that has a chance to win a Super Bowl. Something the Carolina Panthers are a long way from currently.
However, money talks, so perhaps the Panthers can convince him to sign with their checkbook. Smith played in 13 games in 2023 and was named to the second-team All-Pro roster, so it was another strong season for the 6-foot-5 tackle.
Like a few others on this list, Smith has struggled with injuries, as he played in just 17 games from 2020-2022. Set to turn 34 years old in December, he could have some good football left in him.