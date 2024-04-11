7 instant problem-solvers the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2024
Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects could the Carolina Panthers identify as immediate problem-solvers under the new regime of Dan Morgan and Dave Canales?
By Dean Jones
After an encouraging start to his roster rebuild, general manager Dan Morgan has one more significant obstacle to overcome. If the Carolina Panthers can come out of the 2024 NFL Draft with some valuable contributors and solid depth pieces, it'll do their chances of making strides under new head coach Dave Canales the world of good.
The Panthers' situation remains precarious. This was the league's worst team by a considerable margin in 2023, which left them with the embarrassment of handing over the No. 1 overall selection in the draft. There's nothing Morgan can do about that, his task is focusing on the future and finally laying foundations more in keeping with well-run NFL franchises.
Carolina boasts seven selections for Morgan to utilize. They've left no stone unturned in their quest for improvements. Thankfully, there is more confidence in the front office leader's evaluation of talent than the two previous decision-makers that came before.
Morgan has a plan in place and everyone seems to be on the same page at long last. Finding difference-makers who can immerse themselves into the culture trying to be restored will only help their cause. Anything less could see the same complications emerge.
With this in mind, here are seven instant problem-solvers the Panthers could draft in 2024.
Carolina Panthers could draft Edgerrin Cooper
- Linebacker | Texas A&M Aggies
Although linebacker wouldn't be considered the biggest need, Dan Morgan knows the importance of having a dominant defensive second-level. He played the position himself and has deep knowledge of its importance throughout franchise history. If the opportunity to draft a potential stud for the position arises, the general manager won't hesitate to pull the trigger.
Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell are projected to be the Carolina Panthers' two starting interior linebackers within Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base scheme. Both veterans are proven performers, but there does appear to be a lack of athleticism after Frankie Luvu bolted in free agency for the Washington Commanders.
Edgerrin Cooper is arguably the best linebacker in this class. He's supremely gifted athletically, boasting exceptional instincts to be around the football consistently on running downs and displaying phenomenal explosiveness in coverage or obvious pass-rushing situations.
Other pressing needs might take priority. At the same time, Morgan has outlined his desire to select the best players available. Something that places Cooper firmly under consideration if he drops out of the first round.