7 instant problem-solvers the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2024
Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects could the Carolina Panthers identify as immediate problem-solvers under the new regime of Dan Morgan and Dave Canales?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Ben Sinnott
- Tight End | Kansas State Wildcats
Improving production at the tight end position is something that should be high on the Carolina Panthers' list of priorities in 2024. Dave Canales and Dan Morgan have both highlighted their confidence in Tommy Tremble to become more impactful with additional responsibilities. That said, this should not stop them from identifying a genuine difference-maker during the draft depending on what opportunities come along.
This isn't the deepest tight-end class, although there's always a chance to unearth some rough diamonds. One prospect who's done his stock a tremendous amount of good is Ben Sinnott, someone the Panthers have been keen to find out more about during their thorough evaluations.
Sinnott is an athletic, well-rounded tight end with the traits to become an immediate upgrade on anything Carolina has right now. The Kansas State standout spent time with those in power during a recent visit to Bank of America Stadium, so they should have a broad perception of what he could potentially bring to the franchise.
The player's ability to create separation and make tough catches could be a significant asset for Bryce Young in key situations. But looking at Sinnott's rising stock, waiting until Round No. 3 to secure his services seems risky.
Carolina Panthers could draft Jackson Powers-Johnson
- Center | Oregon Ducks
Even though the Carolina Panthers are planning on switching Austin Corbett to the center position after signing Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, there's no guarantee this move will pay dividends. The former second-round pick out of Nevada is coming off two serious knee injuries and hasn't had much experience at the position, Therefore, acquiring a contingency plan via the 2024 NFL Draft would be an option to consider.
Opinions are mixed about Jackson Powers-Johnson. Some analysts have him as a sure-fire first-round pick following a sensational college career at Oregon. Others - including Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN in his latest mock draft - have the prospect going relatively early on Day 2.
If the latter comes true and the Panthers have a shot at landing Powers-Johnson, a discussion must be had. His pre-snap communication, athletic pass-blocking, and raw power on running downs make him a plug-and-play starter at the next level. Once he improves his counter moves and footwork against more explosive interior rushers, someone is going to have a decade-long presence barring injury.
Again, other needs could be more pressing with the Panthers' two second-round selections. But it's hard to argue that Powers-Johnson could provide an immediate upturn in production after releasing Bradley Bozeman.