7 players the Carolina Panthers must target after 2024 final roster cuts
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers confirmed their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season after a difficult day for those in power. As we all know, this squad could look a lot different by the time Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints rolls around.
Dan Morgan's made no secret of his desire to become active on the waiver wire. The Panthers hold the No. 1 priority and might not have enough spare cash to attract vested veterans on the market. That couldn't be dismissed entirely, but taking advantage of having his pick of waived players is an opportunity the new general manager cannot waste.
There are plenty of intriguing players available who didn't quite make the grade elsewhere. Carolina's roster has holes and concerns about depth in certain positions. Some who got a reprieve will be nervously awaiting developments in the coming hours to see if any incomings change their fortunes.
With this in mind, here are seven players the Panthers could target after 2024 final cuts around the league.
Players the Carolina Panthers could sign after 2024 final roster cuts
Carolina Panthers could sign Siaki Ika
The Carolina Panthers don't have a legitimate nose tackle. Shy Tuttle occupies the starting role and should benefit from having Derrick Brown and A'Shawn Robinson alongside him in 2024. However, the veteran needs to make significant improvements after failing to meet the required standards during his first season with the franchise.
Nick Thurman could man the spot, but his skill set seems better suited to a 3-4 defensive end. Siaki Ika's presence on the waiver wire should be of interest if those in power believe a more prototypical anchor is needed behind the starting trio.
Ika didn't pan out with the Cleveland Browns despite being a third-round selection in 2023. The former Baylor man is 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, but his run-stopping caused some concern. That said, sitting behind Carolina's starters and learning under improved coaching could help the lineman reach his pre-draft billing in a different environment.