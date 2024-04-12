7 potential NFL Draft heists the Carolina Panthers can make in 2024
Could the Carolina Panthers pull off some heists during the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Jonah Elliss
- Edge Rusher | Utah Utes
Despite signing Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum in free agency, the Carolina Panthers could use additional depth at their edge rushing position. The team's current options further down the depth chart don't look capable of making their presence felt, although it appears as if D.J. Johnson is going to get another shot after struggling to adjust during an underwhelming rookie campaign.
Again, the Panthers might identify someone on Day 2 if the board works in their favor. Waiting until the third day puts someone like Jonah Elliss under the microscope.
The Utah prospect might be a little undersized compared to most edge rushers around the league, but his breakout 2023 campaign cannot be ignored. Elliss was a revelation for the Utes en route to 12 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in just 10 games. This was thanks to a prolific array of pass-rushing moves, outstanding explosiveness, and a physical style that often took opposing offensive linemen by surprise.
There are some concerns about how Elliss might cope against more imposing protectors in the pros. He's also dealt with some frustrating injuries that could see his stock fall when push comes to shove. That said, Dan Morgan will no doubt be intrigued by the qualities he brings to the table as a developmental piece who could potentially carve out a role on the rotation immediately.
Carolina Panthers could draft Jaheim Bell
- Tight End | Florida State Seminoles
Finding another dynamic pass-catching presence at the tight end position is something else the Carolina Panthers need to acquire at some stage during the 2024 NFL Draft. Tommy Tremble is too much of an unknown to be considered an undisputed No. 1 option as it stands. After three years of his professional career, that's more an indictment of the former third-round pick's development under previous coaches than his athletic gifts.
Ian Thomas is a blocking specialist and nothing more right now. The Panthers need to identify someone who can slot in and provide quarterback Bryce Young with another dependable target on his road to potential redemption. Someone like Jaheim Bell comes with more intrigue than most.
Bell isn't the biggest, but he more than makes for this with superb route running and the ability to gain significant yards after the catch. Tasking him with blocking duties without further refinement wouldn't be smart, but there's nothing to suggest the Florida State prospect cannot accumulate his fair share of targets if his ball skills leap forward.
This would provide Dave Canales with a versatile weapon with the scope to line up almost anywhere. If the Panthers are still looking for a tight end on Day 3, Bell is worth a discussion at the very least.