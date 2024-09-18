7 veteran free-agent quarterbacks the Carolina Panthers could target in 2025
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Jameis Winston
It seems as if Jameis Winston has been around forever. The gunslinging quarterback is still just 30 years old and currently finds himself backing up Deshaun Watson with the Cleveland Browns in 2024 during the next phase of his feast-or-famine career.
Winston is a former No. 1 pick who's gained notoriety for his press conferences and hilarious memes more than anything on the field in recent years. The last time he saw legitimate starting involvement was the infamous 2019 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he threw for more than 5,000 yards and 33 touchdowns. Unfortunately for the Florida State product, he also coughed up 30 interceptions.
The signal-caller is a respected, flamboyant leader in the locker room. Winston can push the football downfield quickly. The decision-making leaves a lot to be desired on occasion, but this would undoubtedly provide a level of excitement under center the Carolina Panthers haven't had since the days of Cam Newton.
After so many failed quarterback moves and the organization being in such a demoralized state, signing someone with Winston's charisma could potentially give everyone associated with the franchise a lift.
Carolina Panthers could sign Jacoby Brissett
If the Panthers decide to remove Bryce Young from the equation entirely at some stage, they better have a good contingency plan in place. As previously stated, the 2025 NFL Draft doesn't look blessed with the best prospects at football's most important position. Dan Morgan and others in positions of power must be 100 percent convinced. They cannot afford to get their next long-term move wrong.
Jacoby Brissett should be a player of interest whether the Panthers draft a signal-caller or not. The veteran boasts experience as a starter. He knows how to win and has experience mentoring young quarterbacks over the last two years.
Brissett backed up Sam Howell on the Washington Commanders in 2023 and was praised heavily for his assistance during this transition. Despite beating out Drake Maye for the New England Patriots starting job, he's always on hand to advise and guide the No. 3 pick.
The former third-round pick out of North Carolina State made a decent start over his first two games. Brissett's protecting the football and making throws when needed as the Patriots depend more on the rushing attack. Just how much longer Jerod Mayo can resist throwing Maye into the fire is anyone's guess, but the Panthers would be wise to keep close tabs on his progress heading into next spring.