9 best prospects remaining for Carolina Panthers after 2024 NFL Draft Day 1
There are still plenty of intriguing prospects available.
By Dean Jones
It turns out the Carolina Panthers didn't come out of the 2024 NFL Draft without a first-round pick after all. It wasn't the No. 1 overall selection they gave up to the Chicago Bears - who took quarterback Caleb Williams as expected - but general manager Dan Morgan did shoot up one spot for Xavier Legette.
The former South Carolina wide receiver becomes the latest new weapon for quarterback Bryce Young. It didn't cost anything more than a late-round pick swap, which seemed strange but gave those in power a fifth-year option on the dynamic playmaker's rookie contract if he takes the NFL by storm.
There is still a lot of hard work ahead. They have two picks on Day 2 at No. 39 and No. 65 overall. After a flurry of quarterbacks came off the board early and offensive tackles were dotted around the first round like confetti, a few notable prospects with high grades according to most projections managed to slip through the cracks.
Morgan could trade down from No. 39 in pursuit of more capital. That said, the general manager would be wise to pull the trigger if there is genuine conviction about one particular player in a position of need.
With this in mind, here are nine intriguing candidates the Panthers should consider on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Carolina Panthers could draft Edgerrin Cooper
- Linebacker | Texas A&M
The Carolina Panthers are getting veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson back from injury, which should help. Josey Jewell arrived from the Denver Broncos in free agency to go alongside him at the defensive second level. However, that should allow those in power to identify a dynamic prospect with long-term upside.
Edgerrin Cooper is arguably the best linebacker in this year's class. He's a dynamic sideline-to-sideline force capable of wreaking havoc in all phases. With 205 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks throughout his three years as a legitimate starting option at Texas A&M, it's not hard to see why he's been a highly coveted prospect throughout the pre-draft process despite not being taken in the first round.
This is the sort of player Dan Morgan is going to love. Whether he brings him into the Panthers at No. 39 overall is another matter.