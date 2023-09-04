9 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers 2023 season
Can Frank Reich make an immediate impact with the Carolina Panthers?
By Dean Jones
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they get set to begin their first campaign under Frank Reich and his exceptional coaching staff in 2023.
The Carolina Panthers are about to embark on their first game week of the 2023 season. All the big talk, hype, and increased expectations surrounding this team must translate into positive performances when push comes to shove, especially considering how dismal things were under the previous regime before they were finally ousted.
Frank Reich and his all-star coaching staff know the magnitude of their upcoming challenges. Getting off to a strong start is crucial with the Panthers facing two divisional rivals right out of the gate, but there's a chance Carolina could become one of the league's surprise packages if everything clicks immediately.
Easier said than done, but not impossible. On this topic, here are nine bold predictions for the Panthers' upcoming campaign in 2023.
C.J. Henderson earns new Carolina Panthers deal
It's been encouraging to see C.J. Henderson playing so well under improved coaches throughout the summer. However, we've seen this before from the cornerback, so what he does in the regular season will be far more telling.
Henderson has all the talent, it's putting together consistency that's been his biggest stumbling block. Ejiro Evero, Jonathan Cooley, and DeAngelo Hall will be on hand to guide the former first-round selection every step of the way, but things are still hanging precariously in a contract year.
If Henderson can perform well enough to get a new deal from the Panthers once the campaign concludes, that's probably better than anyone envisaged. Something that would also assist a cornerback group that comes into 2023 with some concerns.