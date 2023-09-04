9 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers 2023 season
Can Frank Reich make an immediate impact with the Carolina Panthers?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn gains All-Pro honors
As previously stated, there are concerns surrounding the Carolina Panthers cornerback room heading into the season. Health and a lack of genuine depth are the primary factors behind these doubts, but the potential is evident providing everyone stays clear of the injury bug.
Jaycee Horn is the No. 1 option and shutdown presence on the outside. He's missed a lot of time over his first two seasons in the league, but the former first-round selection is an absolute stud and difficult to overcome when healthy.
If Horn manages to play a full campaign for the first time, there's just no telling what he could accomplish. Earning an All-Pro selection would be a dream come true.
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young breaks rookie passing record
Bryce Young's got the weight of the world on his shoulders heading into his rookie campaign. The No. 1 overall pick has a big bullseye on his back and immense expectations from a fanbase that's been starved of successful quarterback play since Cam Newton took the NFL by storm.
Young's poise, precision, and ability to manipulate the pocket were all evident during his brief preseason time under center. If he can take this through into a competitive environment and Carolina's offensive line holds up, a highly productive first season will soon follow.
The current rookie season passing record stands at 4,374 yards and is held by Andrew Luck. Young breaking this would be nothing short of sensational en route to an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.