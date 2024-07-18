Analyst emphatically places Carolina Panthers veteran on the hot seat
By Dean Jones
Increasing competition for places was something high on the Carolina Panthers' list of priorities throughout a dramatic offseason under the new regime. No position group was safe from alterations. Dan Morgan didn't have much to work with after being left a complete mess by the previous decision-makers, but he did a respectable job in difficult circumstances.
Anyone who wasn't deemed surplus to requirements is getting another shot. Some will turn it around and respond positively to Dave Canales' coaching staff's demands. Others will fall by the wayside, unable to raise their standards to the team's new way of thinking.
That will be determined during training camp or early in the regular season. Morgan and Canales are harboring no sentiment to their roster construction. Those who thrive will see their involvement increase. Those who fluff their lines won't last long.
Miles Sanders is under the microscope more than most. The veteran backfield threat failed to meet lofty expectations last season following his high-profile switch from the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. Carolina avoided the temptation to cut him loose after just one year. That didn't stop them from strengthening their running back room.
Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders has a big point to prove in 2024
The Panthers traded up for Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Couple this with the presence of Chuba Hubbard, it leaves Sanders' fortunes hanging in the balance. This was a sentiment echoed by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, who named the former Penn State star among his players with the most to prove over training camp.
"New [Carolina] Panthers head coach Dave Canales has made a point to emphasize the run game while working to set 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young on the right track. It remains to be seen if Miles Sanders will have any part of that, despite signing a sizable deal as the team's top back last offseason. With Jonathon Brooks in tow as a new sidekick for Chuba Hubbard, the former Philadelphia Eagles starter is in a fight for touches."- Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
Sanders needs a clear run of luck on the health front first and foremost. A series of nagging complications meant momentum was scarce last time around. Staying fit and maximizing every touch coming his way is only going to help his chances.
It doesn't make much financial sense to release Sanders, although that couldn't be dismissed entirely when one considers how willing Morgan's been to take short-term financial hits for future flexibility. The talent is there - he proved that with the Eagles - it's how Canales plans to utilize him with so many other options that's the biggest conundrum.
The Pro Bowler is experienced enough to know what's at stake. Sanders needs to prove his worth all over again in pursuit of remaining part of Carolina's plans or perhaps generating some trade interest from elsewhere. There isn't much margin for error, which decreases further thanks to Rashaad Penny and Raheem Blackshear also vying for roster spots.
Sanders is on the hot seat. He knows that better than anybody. Nothing but strong character and improved production will do.
Otherwise, the Woodland Hills High School product might be looking for alternative employment.