NFC East team urged to trade for underperforming Carolina Panthers star
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan released several established veterans throughout his first offseason as Carolina Panthers general manager. It didn't come with much financial benefit, but the new front-office leader took dead-cap hits next season to provide long-term flexibility.
This is just the start. Getting the Panthers' roster up to scratch will be an ongoing challenge. The former linebacker displayed ruthlessness and professionalism, working in unison within an aligned vision alongside Dave Canales and Brandt Tilis. He won't hesitate to make additional transactions if it's the right thing to do.
There will be more comings and goings before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints rolls around. Carolina's roster isn't perfect by any stretch of the imagination. Morgan admitted not every problem would be solved in one offseason. It's a constant assessment and anyone not displaying the right credentials won't last long under the new regime.
Dallas Cowboys urged to trade for Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders
Acquiring additional draft capital by disposing of another asset couldn't be dismissed if the opportunity comes along. This was a sentiment echoed by Marissa Myers from TWSN, who urged the Dallas Cowboys to make a daring raid for underperforming running back Miles Sanders. Something the writer believes is a win-win for both parties.
"They did sign Ezekiel Elliott back in free agency, but he is 28, past his prime. That is why getting a running back like Sanders is crucial. [Miles] Sanders would provide that value to the Cowboys’ offense, as he has shown he is capable of being a workhorse when he was on the Philadelphia Eagles and had a 1,269-yard rushing season in 2022. It’s clear that Sanders fell out of favor with the Carolina Panthers in 2023, as he was second on the depth chart behind Chuba Hubbard. Now with a new head coach in Dave Canales who drafted his own running back in Jonathon Brooks, it would be wise of the Panthers to trade Sanders. With Sanders having less wear and tear, he would provide the Cowboys with an ideal back who can ease things up for Elliott and keep the run game stable."- Marissa Myers, TWSN
Sanders was Carolina's marquee free-agent arrival last season but failed to meet expectations. Injuries didn't help, but the former second-round selection didn't display the necessary on-field vision or explosiveness to make the correct impact.
Chuba Hubbard unseated Sanders from the No. 1 spot and remains Carolina's top dog, for now at least. The Panthers got themselves a potential long-term backfield force with Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. They traded up to secure his services, so expect the Texas product to be heavily involved once he recovers from a torn ACL.
Couple this with the presence of Raheem Blackshear and free-agent signing Rashaad Penny, a scenario could emerge where Sanders is deemed expendable if the right trade package comes to Morgan's desk. Whether the Cowboys would be interested is anyone's guess, but it wouldn't hurt considering their current options are Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, and Royce Freeman.
Trading Sanders comes with $4.42 million in dead money and $3.27 million in savings. Much will also depend on the compensation attached and how the Panthers perceive their other running backs within Canales' run-first scheme.
It would be a surprise if Sanders was removed from the equation. At the same time, the running back room is pretty crowded. The ex-Penn State standout would likely welcome a move to the Cowboys. Whether it becomes anything concrete is another matter.