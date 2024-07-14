Every running back picked ahead of Chuba Hubbard in the 2021 NFL Draft
By Dean Jones
There was a lot of ridicule attached to the Carolina Panthers selecting Chuba Hubbard at No. 126 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Matt Rhule's revelations about his wife outlining her desire for the running back coupled with an indifferent first campaign meant the player faced an uphill battle to carve out a prominent long-term role for himself.
Hubbard was tasked with too much as a rookie once All-Pro franchise player Christian McCaffrey went down with another injury. The former Oklahoma State star deserves enormous credit for taking on board some harsh lessons and responding well in the face of adversity.
Although tasked with a reduced role in 2022, there was a lot to like about Hubbard's contribution. He formed a successful one-two punch with D'Onta Foreman after McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Hopes were high that he could build on this positive momentum entering Year 3 of his professional career.
The Panthers didn't make it easy for Hubbard. Miles Sanders was acquired in free agency and immediately became the No. 1 option. However, poor form and injuries meant the Canadian native was thrust into the starting role when all hope seemed lost.
Hubbard took full advantage. He immediately upgraded the production, became more of an asset as a route-runner out of the backfield, and also made strides in pass-blocking situations. This was another big step in the right direction - something that ensures he'll have a big role to play within new head coach Dave Canales' expansive system in 2024.
How many running backs were taken before Chuba Hubbard in the 2021 NFL Draft?
What appeared to be a wasted draft pick is anything but now. On this topic, we took a look at the seven running backs taken before Hubbard in the 2021 NFL Draft and how he compares statistically.
No. 24: Najee Harris
- 3,269 rushing yards
- 22 touchdowns
- 866 receiving yards
- 6 receiving touchdowns
No. 25: Travis Etienne
- 2,133 rushing yards
- 16 rushing touchdowns
- 792 receiving yards
- 1 receiving touchdown
No. 35: Javonte Williams
- 1,881 rushing yards
- 7 rushing touchdowns
- 620 receiving yards
- 5 receiving touchdowns
No. 88: Trey Sermon
- 346 rushing yards
- 7 rushing touchdown
- 39 receiving yards
- 0 receiving touchdowns
No. 107: Michael Carter
- 1,228 rushing yards
- 7 rushing touchdowns
- 714 receiving yards
- 1 receiving touchdown
No. 119: Kene Nwangwu
- 88 rushing yards
- 0 rushing touchdowns
- 30 receiving yards
- 0 receiving touchdowns
No. 120: Rhamondre Stevenson
- 2,265 rushing yards
- 14 rushing touchdowns
- 782 receiving yards
- 1 receiving touchdown
No. 126: Chuba Hubbard
- 1,980 rushing yards
- 12 rushing touchdowns
- 578 receiving yards
- 1 receiving touchdown
Hubbard holds up well with most of them, especially considering he's not been a genuine focal point for the most part. One could make a strong case for the Bev Facey High School product being the fourth-best running back in this class so far. There's time for that to improve if he gets prominent carries with Canales leading the charge.
That'll be complicated, which is nothing new for Hubbard. He's heading into Carolina's training camp as the No. 1 option. However, that could change once second-round selection Jonathon Brooks gets the all-clear to participate after suffering a torn ACL last season at Texas.
It's another obstacle for Hubbard to overcome. This is also a contract year for the player, so the motivation to take another step forward and cement his status beyond the upcoming campaign is there for all to see.
If Hubbard does enough for another deal, he'll firmly become one of the rare draft steals from the Rhule/Scott Fitterer era for good measure.