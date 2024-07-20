Analyst highlights 2025 NFL Draft prospect Carolina Panthers should watch
By Dean Jones
It's never too early for those in the Carolina Panthers front office to begin thinking about the 2025 NFL Draft. Dave Canales and his coaching staff are focusing on getting this squad ready for some significant upcoming challenges during the upcoming season. Scouts and other personnel are already devising reports on potential prospects of interest in readiness for the college football campaign.
The Panthers were on damage limitation over their first draft under Dan Morgan. He navigated it successfully, making moves up and down the order to maximize the capital available. Unsurprisingly, there was also an emphasis on helping quarterback Bryce Young after his disastrous rookie year in difficult circumstances.
Things look a lot more promising in 2025. The Panthers have nine selections at their disposal. They got a second-rounder back following a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. Providing there are encouraging signs during Year 1 of Canales' tenure, the team will be in a good spot to speed up this drastic rebuilding project next spring.
Just what the Panthers will need by the all-important draft is anyone's guess. This will change depending on how things unfold during the season. Prospects will also see their respective stocks rise or fall based on performance levels in a competitive setting.
Carolina Panthers urged to monitor Luther Burden III during the 2024 college football season
Trevor Sikkema from Pro Football Focus highlighted one prospect that the Panthers should keep a close eye on in the coming months. Despite drafting a host of offensive playmakers in 2024, the analyst believes someone like wide receiver Luther Burden III could be exactly what Young needs to become a franchise-caliber presence under center.
"Without a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the [Carolina] Panthers struggled to make major alterations to their offense, but they bolstered the offensive line in free agency and got three potential offensive starters in wide receiver Xavier Legette, running back Jonathon Brooks and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders. Still, Carolina may be searching for more playmakers in the passing game a year from now. Few in college football are better than Missouri’s Luther Burden III. His game resembles that of D.J. Moore and Terry McLaurin as not the biggest receiver, but one who can take over any game before and after the catch."- Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
Taking another wide receiver in the first round - which is exactly where Burden will go unless there's a drastic drop-off - would be somewhat contentious. The Panthers might need a prolific young edge rusher or another cornerback. If Jonathan Mingo shows signs of life, Diontae Johnson does enough for a new deal, and Xavier Legette hits the ground running, another wideout is a luxury.
That's taking nothing away from the outstanding athletic attributes Burden brings to the table. The gifted pass-catcher came of age with Missouri last time around en route to 86 receptions for 1,21 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He's a five-star high school recruit who boasts elite-level explosiveness. This allows him to create separation quickly and become a forceful threat after the catch.
Burden's ball skills are first-class and there is a lot to like about his body control and fluid movements. The prospect needs to improve against press coverage and doesn't have the natural size to be a legitimate perimeter threat at the next level, so where he ends up from a schematic standpoint will be crucial to his hopes of taking the league by storm.
The Panthers and almost every other NFL team will be watching Burden's development closely. And make no mistake, Morgan won't hesitate to pull the trigger if he feels like it's the best thing to do regardless of positional need.