Analyst highlights do-or-die 2024 season for Carolina Panthers first-round pick
By Dean Jones
There were plenty of encouraging signs surrounding the Carolina Panthers this offseason. That was the biggest objective after an extremely disappointing campaign in 2023 that promised much but descended to rock bottom. What comes next will determine how long this supposed retool is going to take.
Several established figures come into the season with significant questions to answer. The Panthers are counting on their big investments - whether it's draft picks, marquee free-agent signings, or those recently handed lucrative extensions - to impose their will and drag this once-proud organization back to respectability. Anything less isn't going to go down favorably with general manager Dan Morgan, who won't hesitate to wield the axe if performances aren't up to the required standard.
One only has to look at Ikem Ekwonu for a prime example. The former first-round pick thought the hard work was done after a promising rookie campaign. This resulted in the left tackle becoming complacent and unwilling to go the extra mile. He paid the price with severe regression in Year 2 of his professional career.
Ekwonu was nothing short of a liability from start to finish. The blocking concepts didn't suit his strengths and exposed his technical flaws. He was targeted as a weak link by opposing defensive strategies, who had no problem generating pressure on his side of the protection throughout a woeful campaign.
The North Carolina State product gave up 11 sacks and 12 penalties from 1,148 offensive snaps. And in all honesty, it could have been a lot worse.
Carolina Panthers are giving Ikem Ekwonu one more shot in 2024
Dave Canales is giving him another chance in the hope his schematics can maximize the obvious physical attributes at his disposal. The signs have been relatively encouraging throughout the offseason. Proving it in a competitive setting is the only thing that matters.
Ben Solak from ESPN delved deeper into Ekwonu after naming him as Carolina's potential X-factor in 2024. The analyst stated this was a do-or-die campaign for the blindside presence, but all hope is not lost despite some substantial improvements needed from a pass-blocking standpoint.
"[Ikem] Ekwonu had the worst pass block win rate of all starting left tackles last season. The number of immediate pressures that [Bryce] Young suffered from his blind side was equally astonishing and debilitating. But Ekwonu was the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, so the Panthers are still invested in turning his career around. It is not outside of the realm of possibility. Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas looked like a bust in his rookie season; now, he's near elite. Ekwonu was far from perfect in his rookie season, but the promise was there. It all evaporated in 2023, but maybe it can be recovered. This is a do-or-die season for his job on the left side of the line."- Ben Solak, ESPN
Ekwonu's every move will be scrutinized heavily. It would be a surprise if he didn't get targeted early on given the improvements made on Carolina's interior offensive line with Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. Coping more effectively with the inevitable barrage coming his way is the only way to raise confidence.
This hasn't been overlooked by Ekwonu. The No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft knows that consistency must rise considerably. He looks refocused and ready to silence some increasing doubters. Nothing else will do if the Panthers want to ensure they get a true evaluation of second-year quarterback Bryce Young this time around.
How Ekwonu performs comes with significant ramifications attached. His fifth-year option decision is looming large. Morgan won't just trigger it because of his previous draft standing. The player must leave no doubt regarding his importance to Carolina's long-term plans with Canales leading the charge.
The ball is in Ekwonu's court. Margins are finer and patience is thinner. Regardless of how things unfold, we'll find out more about what the lineman is made of during the 2024 season.