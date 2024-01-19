Analytics chart paints glaring picture about Bryce Young's potential
It certainly made for interesting viewing...
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young remains a hot topic of discussion for good or bad. Here is one analytics chart that highlights the Carolina Panthers quarterback's potential.
There's been a lot of chatter about Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in recent days. Some of the quotes are preaching patience where the signal-caller is concerned. Others are slamming the organization for taking the player No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft after an indifferent rookie campaign.
Young could have been more consistent, that's not up for discussion. What else cannot be disputed is how poorly the Panthers constructed the roster around the prized possession. This is despite recently fired general manager Scott Fitterer's bold claims about how this team was ready to contend following a busy offseason recruitment period.
Both are true. No matter what side of the fence you're on, these are the facts.
How this season didn't break Young is anyone's guess. He was beaten to a pulp behind one of the league's worst offensive lines. The constant drops and mistakes from those at the skill positions were demoralizing. Although there was an evident drop in confidence, the former Alabama star never took a back step in the face of significant adversity.
Bryce Young among most accurate QBs from a clean pocket
Despite the mitigating factors involved, the promise Young demonstrated was encouraging on occasion. There is much work ahead and a lot of polishing to do this offseason - especially on deep throws and pocket footwork - but an analytics chart published by Football Insights caught the attention of fans looking to cement their argument surrounding the Heisman Trophy winner.
The chart/graph pinpointed quarterback accuracy from a clean pocket. As you can see, when Young gets time to throw and go through his progressions, he's among the league's most accurate players.
I don't know about the rest of you, but I'd suggest that being around the likes of Joe Burrow, C.J. Stroud, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes seems like good company to be in. But the message behind this particular statistic is simple and glaring in equal measure.
Protect Young and good things happen. This is something Carolina's offensive line failed to accomplish for the majority of 2023. Injuries and blocking concepts not fitting skill sets played a huge role in their demise. Even so, those in power must do everything in their power to upgrade the protection through free agency and the draft.
Young was the NFL's second-most-sacked quarterback during the regular season. Only Washington Commanders' gunslinger Sam Howell had more. That is simply unacceptable for a team that failed to make the proper investments in key positions.
Hopefully, this will be rectified by the new general manager and head coach once they are appointed. The Panthers made a hefty investment in Young - more than they originally anticipated after a two-win season landed them the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. If the incoming regime feels like more is needed - which is entirely possible after such a woeful campaign - strengthening almost every offensive position group becomes the top priority above all else.
Because if that graph tells us anything, it's that the Panthers have something special in Young. Molding a scheme around his strengths and giving him the freedom to make plays as he sees fit represents the biggest challenge.
Keeping a clean pocket would also help.