Analytics guru runs the rule over Carolina Panthers' dramatic 2024 offseason
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan had a lot on his plate this offseason. The general manager needed to re-establish the culture that made the Carolina Panthers great once upon a time. He needed to implement a professional way of running the football operation with the long-term in mind. There was also the small matter of finding the right head coach and undertaking a significant roster overhaul for good measure.
Morgan was active in all areas. He invested heavily to strengthen everything around Bryce Young. The front-office leader found defensive players who knew Ejiro Evero's scheme. They might not be as talented as those who left, but this previous knowledge will keep complications to a minimum throughout their respective integrations.
Fans are cautiously optimistic about the future thanks to Morgan's purposeful moves. Nobody is getting ahead of themselves, but it's hard to ignore the elevated enthusiasm and clear direction the Panthers are operating in under the new regime.
Carolina Panthers get modest offseason grade from analytics expert
This was a sentiment echoed by Seth Walder from ESPN. The analytics guru gave Morgan a B- grade for his first offseason in the prominent leadership position. He was impressed with the move to acquire wide receiver Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was less enthused by trading edge rusher Brian Burns and giving up draft capital for running back Jonathon Brooks.
"The Panthers' biggest challenge was dealing with an extreme need at wide receiver, and they were able to come up with a creative solution, dealing cornerback Donte Jackson for [Diontae] Johnson. The former Steelers receiver brings a much-needed skill set -- most notably, the ability to get open with regularity. In contrast, the Panthers dealt Burns for a second-round pick. I'm torn on Carolina's choice. The Panthers executed one of the coups of the draft when they received pick No. 155 and a future second-round pick from the Rams to move down from No. 39 to 52, but Carolina promptly squandered some of that extra value to move back up to 46 to take running back Jonathon Brooks."- Seth Walder, ESPN
David Tepper values analytics highly, so this report might not go unnoticed. At the same time, Brandt Tilis' exceptional reputation for finding value and Carolina's added conviction with every decision made in difficult circumstances should trump anything being said by those on the outside looking in.
This was never going to be an easy fix. Morgan's got some glaring holes on the roster that he admitted might not be solved this offseason. However, the Panthers are confident they have the right playing personnel and coaching staff in place to begin their long road back to relevancy.
Morgan had a vision for what he desired the Panthers to be. He wanted to find players with athleticism and that inner fight. The dog mentality was brought up constantly over the spring. Having high physical traits is one thing. Possessing the character to stay connected and motivated through good times and bad cannot be measured on any analytics chart.
The Panthers are arguably in a better spot now than before Morgan was hired. Until they see the football product show signs of life in a competitive setting, fans are correct to err on the side of caution.
After getting a front-row seat to the team's failings over the last three years, Morgan should understand that better than anybody.