Who are the announcers and referees for Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers today?
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales picked up his first win as head coach in a regular-season setting last time out. The Carolina Panthers showed a tremendous amount of resolve and high character to pick themselves up and get their campaign back on track at the Las Vegas Raiders. That was a positive step when all hope seemed lost, but the hard work is just getting started.
The Panthers cannot become complacent for any reason. Their situation remains precarious at 1-2 in the standings, but optimism is growing among the fanbase after veteran quarterback Andy Dalton provided the assurance needed under center to maximize the skill position players at his disposal. That vindicated Canales' decision to bench former No. 1 pick Bryce Young, who looked devoid of confidence or inspiration to throw his long-term future with the franchise into doubt.
Carolina has nothing to fear in Week 4. The Cincinnati Bengals have some outstanding pieces at their disposal. However, they are vulnerable at 0-3 with their future aspirations hanging in the balance. Anything less than a victory versus a team portrayed as one of the league's bottom feeders will all but end their chances of making the postseason at this early stage of the campaign.
The stakes are incredibly high for both squads. Canales has momentum on his side. Keeping everyone on an even keel and ensuring his side remains well-prepared and fundamentally sound should serve them well.
Another enthralling afternoon awaits with the Panthers staring at .500 if they can somehow get another victory in front of their expectant fanbase. Something that would completely shift the landscape of this organization's ambitions for the remainder of 2024.
Who are the announcers for Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 4?
Today's Panthers game against the Bengals at Bank of America Stadium will be shown live on FOX. Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston will be on the call, with Laura Okmin operating on the sidelines for interviews and injury updates throughout the contest.
Who is the referee for Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 4?
Adrian Hill and his officiating team will be trying to keep the players on both teams in check.