Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft scouting report: Bryce Young
How would Bryce Young fit on the Carolina Panthers?
- Starting quarterback, potential long-term starter
Over the next several months and years in his NFL career, Bryce Young will have to answer questions about his size and whether or not he can withstand the speed and physicality the league presents.
Young is arguably the best quarterback in this draft class, though C.J. Stroud is not too far behind him on my board. He offers incredible playmaking skills that translate to the modern-day NFL players at the position. Even if he doesn't become an All-Pro, the floor is still quite high, and should see a lengthy career.
If and when the Carolina Panthers draft the former top-ranked high school recruit, there will be a transition that he and every other prospect in the draft will go through. However, Young will be entering one of the best situations for a rookie quarterback with a star-studded offensive coaching staff, an offensive line that is on the rise as one of the most formidable, and a steady group of playmakers that will help his transition.
I don't expect Young to light the world on fire in his rookie campaign. This upcoming season will be a learning experience, understanding what he can or can't do at the next level, and adjusting to that as the season moves along.
These are exciting times for Panthers fans, as Young is expected to be the team's first pick in just a few days' time. There is hope he can be the one to put Carolina back into NFC contention, and potentially help them reach the promised land with a ring in hand.