Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft scouting report: Devon Achane
Could Devon Achane be a player the Carolina Panthers add during the 2023 NFL Draft to further boost their running back options?
After a successful free agency period in which the Carolina Panthers filled numerous holes on the roster, attention now turns to the 2023 NFL Draft. With the franchise holding the No. 1 overall selection, it seems inevitable they will select a new quarterback to hopefully get this team back to prominence.
The first pick is pretty much nailed on to be a signal caller for the Panthers, but the rest of the draft remains a mystery. They have five other selections to fill out the roster as Carolina looks to take control of a weak NFC South division.
Despite making a splash in free agency with the acquisition of Miles Sanders on a four-year, $25.4 million deal, the Panthers may look to add to the running back room during the upcoming draft. The team lost D’Onta Foreman in free agency as the former Texas bruiser joined the growing former Carolina contingent on the Chicago Bears, so more might be needed.
The Panthers currently have three running backs under contract in 2023 - the recently acquired Sanders, third-year man Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear. But some concerns remain.
While Hubbard has made strides since being selected in the fourth-round back in 2021, there are still frustrations concerning his game which may provoke the Panthers to add to the running back room in the draft.
Devon Achane is a player that exploded in his first year as a starter for Texas A&M. Despite a disappointing season in College Station where the Aggies went 5-7, the prospect was a bright spot ending the year with more than 1,500 all-purpose yards and 12 scores across rushing, receiving and returning.
Without further ado, let’s break down Achane and the impact he could have for the Panthers in this special scouting report.