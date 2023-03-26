Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Pro days provide clearer picture
What should the Carolina Panthers do with their selections in the 2023 NFL Draft following this week's crucial pro days?
It's been a very busy five days for the Carolina Panthers.
The franchise has been under the heavy eye of the national media and the NFL for the last two weeks following their blockbuster trade up to the No. 1 overall selection with the Chicago Bears. The trade compensation was heavy, to say the least, with Carolina giving up two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and star wide receiver D.J. Moore to control the draft with over a month to go in the process.
Pro days for three of the top four quarterback prospects, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Kentucky's Will Levis, have come and gone as the Panthers continue to go through a thorough process of finding who they believe is the future of the franchise.
Most of the team's top brass were in attendance for these crucial pro days. Those names included owners David and Nicole Tepper, head coach Frank Reich, general manager Scott Fitterer, and key members of Carolina's coaching staff such as quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.
The Panthers are looking at all potential avenues with who they will select at No. 1 overall on April 27. While the majority of fans have landed at the conclusion that the pick will come down to Stroud or Young, I don't believe the team has decided who they will draft and likely won't until the last week or two of the event.
While there is plenty of focus on the quarterback position, the need for a wide receiver, pass rusher opposite Brian Burns, and more speed at linebacker. In this mock draft scenario and using the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator, I will be addressing these needs and looking into how these potential selections could impact the team moving ahead.
Without further ado, here is my latest Panthers seven-round mock draft with just over a month to go until the franchise is on the clock.