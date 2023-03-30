Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft scouting report: Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs scouting report
- Height: 5-foot-9
- Weight: 199 pounds
- Arm length: 30.5 inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.36 seconds
- 2023 Combine RB rank: 3rd
- 2022 PFF grade: 82.6
Known for blazing speed during his college career, first at Georgia Tech and then at Alabama, Jahmyr Gibbs impressed by running the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. His performance was good for second amongst running backs behind only Devon Achane, who managed to run the 40-yard dash in just 4.32 seconds.
That speed is part of what makes Gibbs such a dangerous weapon in the passing game, where he hauled in 44 receptions for 444 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2022. The prospect's reception total led the Crimson Tide, while his yardage was good for third on the program.
Capable of catching more than the occasional check-down pass or simple screen, Gibbs displayed the ability to create mismatches within a developed route tree. This is a valuable skill that will certainly be useful for the Carolina Panthers or whichever team drafts him.
Gibbs does his damage with his speed and athleticism, using his quickness to burst out of the backfield and then using it to beat defenders to the edge. Gibbs also possesses excellent field vision, giving him the ability to manipulate defenses and find angles to generate the maximum amount of yardage on any given play.
As is the case with Gibbs' college teammate and potential future Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, the concerns about him as a prospect mostly revolves around his underwhelming size. Weighing in at 199 pounds at the combine, he does not possess the typical frame to be an every-down back in the NFL right now.
While he figures to bulk up upon entering the league, there is a real possibility that Gibbs never becomes a true bell-cow type of running back.