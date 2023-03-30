Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft scouting report: Jahmyr Gibbs
How would Jahmyr Gibbs fit on the Carolina Panthers?
- Pass-catching, change of pace RB2
While Jahmyr Gibbs projects as more of a luxury than a true necessity for the Carolina Panthers, he would still be able to find the field on talent alone. His pass-catching acumen is something that any team would find valuable, much less a team developing a rookie quarterback.
If that rookie quarterback just so happens to be Gibbs' former teammate Bryce Young, then the existing chemistry between the two would be icing on the proverbial cake.
Gibbs' presence would also provide the Panthers with insurance in the event of an injury to Miles Sanders. Carolina has first-hand knowledge of the fragility of running backs, having seen Christian McCaffrey miss 23 of his final 39 games with the team due to various complications.
Frank Reich recently revealed that he is viewing Sanders as a three-down back. With the money that he's getting, it is reasonable to expect him to carry a heavy workload.
With Gibbs in the fold, Carolina could have yet another weapon on offense while also having a player capable of filling the RB1 role in the case that Sanders misses any time.
Currently ranked No. 51 on Pro Football Focus' big board and widely viewed as the second-best running back prospect in the draft behind Bijan Robinson, Gibbs would likely need to be selected with the No. 39 pick to end up with the Panthers, barring any sort of a trade scenario.
While running back may not represent Carolina's main position of need come draft time, adding more playmakers to an offense never hurts. As stated, Gibbs would be a luxury pick, but the idea of adding him to a new-look offense featuring Sanders, Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, Hayden Hurst, and a rookie quarterback is certainly intriguing.