Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft scouting report: Julius Brents
Could the Carolina Panthers look to Julius Brents in pursuit of improving their cornerback options during the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Carolina Panthers have made a bevy of optimism-inspiring moves this offseason, with the compiling and hiring of the new coaching staff looking like the most impactful thus far. This staff has a focus on the offense and the quarterback position. However, under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, this signature defense will also have a revamped feel to it.
Having operated in a 4-3 base defensive scheme for more than a decade, except for Ron Rivera’s final season as head coach when he experimented with a move to a 3-4 alignment, Evero will deploy a 3-4 system with a lot of moving pieces and hybrid looks incorporated. Personnel will be key to unlocking all of the coordinator's potential in his attempt to bolster the defense as a league-leading unit.
Already in the early stages of free agency, we’ve seen additions such as Shy Tuttle, DeShawn Williams, and Vonn Bell. The team also reached a deal with Shaq Thompson to keep the integral linebacker in black and blue as we usher in the new era.
Much of the starting lineup on defense looks to be shored up, but there are still areas in need of improvement. One of the most glaring positions, in my opinion, is the cornerback group.
Outside of Jaycee Horn, there are more questions than answers currently on the roster. How will Donte Jackson rebound from a major injury? Will the change in coaching benefit C.J. Henderson to possibly push him closer to his lofty first-round expectations?
Considered a deep position group in this year’s draft class, there’s no shortage of options to consider when looking at selecting a cornerback. Julius Brents is a prospect that I believe can be available for the Panthers with their second-round selection.
Let’s take a deeper look at what Brents brings to the table and how he might fit with the Panthers defense.